Former NXT champion shoots on CM Punk; says he has "hated CM Punk for the longest time"

The 2025 Royal Rumble event was nothing short of an emotional roller-coaster ride for fans. While CM Punk's elimination turned the smiles of the fans upside down, the whole arena started 'Yeeting' when Jey Uso won. Meanwhile, former NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio recently fired some shots at CM Punk in his recent interview.

The Judgement Day member and former NXT North American Champion was Punk's first opponent back in the WWE. Both wrestlers locked horns in an untelevised match in Madison Square Garden, where Punk emerged victorious. Dom also interfered in Punk's match against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at a live event a few weeks ago.

In a conversation with MuscleManMalcolm, Dominik shared his thoughts about CM Punk. He looked back at their iconic segment from 2010 when Punk interrupted his sister's birthday celebration.

"I think it started there. I definitely have hated CM Punk for the longest time. I don't think it started there, because I mean I also hate my sister and my deadbeat dad and my deadbeat mother who were all in that ring. Everyone in that ring other than myself is a deadbeat, so I think it did start there, but I don't know," said Dom. [From 1:56 - 2:18]

Check out the full interview here:

Punk qualified for the men's Elimination Chamber match by defeating Sami Zayn this past week on RAW. He will now compete against John Cena and four other superstars to fulfill his dream of main-eventing at WrestleMania.

Ryback surprisingly defends CM Punk on X

The Big Guy Ryback has been famously considered CM Punk's biggest critic. However, Punk's former rival defended him publicly after a fan commented on Punk's Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Sami Zayn on RAW, asking him to retire. Ryback took to X (fka Twitter) and replied to the fan savagely.

“It’s called selling you feed me m*ron. Good to see you ‘fans’ are pieces of sh*t equally to everyone in the business though.” Ryback via X (fka Twitter) in a deleted tweet.

Ryback hasn't appeared on WWE television since 2016 and has been criticizing the product ever since. While Ryback's statement favoring Punk was unexpected, Punk actually had a great match with Sami, which garnered praise from many fans. Now Punk will try to upset Cena fans around the world by winning the Elimination Chamber match in Toronto.

