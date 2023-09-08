WWE legends The Undertaker and Beth Phoenix have both given back to the industry in many ways ever since their in-ring careers ended. One of the ways they give back is by sharing their knowledge with up and coming WWE talent at the Performance Center. One of the superstars who learned a lot from their presence is Raquel Rodriguez.

The former NXT Women's Champion lost her opportunity to become the Women’s World Champion against Rhea Ripley at Payback after interference from Dominik Mysterio. She will get another chance to compete for the title next week on RAW. In a bid to even things up, Mysterio is banned from ringside.

Before her big match, she did an interview on the Short and to Point podcast. In the lead-up to her opportunity for Rhea’s title, she talked about all the legends that have helped her in her journey through NXT and WWE. The names include Hall of Famers like Undertaker, Beth Phoenix and former NXT trainer Scotty 2 Hotty.

You can read her comments below:

“I still get shocked when my idols come to the PC and like have lessons with us, have chats with us, allow us to ask them questions. There’s so many superstars that come back to the WWE and give back to the future of WWE, it is absolutely amazing… Undertaker being one of them, he comes to the performance center constantly to share his knowledge with the new class,” said Raquel (9:19-9:39)

She continued:

“The same thing with meeting Beth Phoenix for the first time in the Mae Young classic and getting to build a relationship with her. She’s someone who I have always looked up to and for the same reason that she has always had so much positivity and I grew up watching her and Chyna. Its absolutely incredible, I can’t even put it into words,” concluded Raquel (19:40-19:57)

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez on the importance of her character being true to herself

Raquel Rodriguez spoke about developing her character

Speaking candidly about her journey in the company and how she has found her footing on the main roster, she gave credit to being true to herself and her character. According to her, this is what has led to her being in the title match.

“I think its important to me just for me because I felt the shift in my own confidence when I started to embrace who I am and what I look like. I am bigger than a lot of girls. I am taller, I am wider, I am all those things and it took time for me to understand that.”(5:10-5:30)

Raquel would love to culminate her growth as a wrestler with a title win against Rhea next week on RAW. It will certainly be a massive challenge against the dominant champion and even with Mysterio banned, it wouldn't be surprising at all to see The Judgment Day somehow get involved in the finish.

