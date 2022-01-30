Former NXT North American Champion JONAH fka Bronson Reed suffers gruesome eye injury during a match with former WWE star

Former WWE star JONAH suffered a gruesome eye injury during his latest PWG Battle of Los Angeles match against another former WWE star, Buddy Matthews.

According to ESPN MMA's Marc Raimondi, the former NXT North American Champion's eye seemingly "blew up" during the contest. The injury seemed to be quite nasty, as the eye eventually turned black and blue.

In his tweet, Raimondi also claimed that the eye injury was caused by a superkick from Matthews.

"JONAH suffered some kind of an eye injury in his PWG Battle of LA match with Buddy Matthews tonight. JONAH’s eye blew up right away. Swollen and black and blue. Looked like it came from a Matthews super kick," wrote Marc Raimondi on Twitter.

Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi JONAH suffered some kind of an eye injury in his PWG Battle of LA match with Buddy Matthews tonight. JONAH's eye blew up right away. Swollen and black and blue. Looked like it came from a Matthews super kick.

In the aftermath of the match, the former Bronson Reed himself took to Twitter to reveal that he was sporting an eye patch.

The former NXT sensation quoted a tweet from Matthews claiming that the issues between the two are far from over.

"This ain't over. Eye for an eye .@SNM_Buddy," wrote the former NXT North American Champion on Twitter.

JONAH fka Bronson Reed enjoyed an incredible run in NXT before being let go by WWE

JONAH signed with WWE in 2019 and started competing under the name Bronson Reed. During his time with the company, the biggest highlight for Reed was winning the NXT North American Championship.

On the May 18, 2021, episode of WWE NXT, Reed defeated Johnny Gargano to win the NXT North American Championship in a Steel Cage Match. However, fast forward to June, he dropped the North American Title to Isaiah "Swerve" Scott after interference from Hit Row.

Reed's title reign ended at 42 days. Shortly afterward, the former North American Champion competed in his final match with WWE, facing Adam Cole before being released from his WWE contract.

Similarly, former WWE star, Buddy Matthews, fka Buddy Murphy, also found success during his time with the company. Matthews' biggest highlight was winning the WWE Cruiserweight Championship at WWE Super Show-Down in his hometown of Melbourne, Australia.

