Photo: Former NXT star Harland shows off new look after WWE release

Parker Boudreaux (f.k.a. Harland in WWE) took to Twitter to show off his new look after recently parting ways with the company.

He was part of the latest round of NXT releases in April last month due to budget cuts. The former college football player signed with WWE in early 2021. He spent the majority of his career on NXT 2.0 as a heel superstar in a partnership with Joe Gacy.

Harland recently took to Twitter to show off his physical transformation and his new hairstyle. He used to be bald in WWE, but now it seems like he's growing his hair out once again.

You can check out the post below:

Harland has only competed in six matches in WWE

The 24-year-old wrestler made his in-ring debut on the December 14th, 2021, episode of NXT 2.0 in a match against Guru Raaj. He also competed in two matches on NXT Level Up this year. His last bout was on March 1st, where he defeated Draco Anthony in under three minutes.

Anthony was also released on the same day as him. The list of other NXT releases includes Malcolm Bivens, Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Raelyn Divine, Mila Malani, Sanjana George, Persia Pirotta, and Paige Prinzivalli.

Although the clear reason for his release is not known, there have been several reports as to why he was let go by WWE. According to one such report from Fightful Select, the higher-ups decided to let him go because the coaches felt that he wasn't showing enough progress in the ring.

It remains to be seen where Parker Boudreaux chooses to continue his wrestling career. There are many potential places he could go to, such as AEW, IMPACT, GCW, or even NJPW.

Edited by Debottam Saha