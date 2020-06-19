Former NXT Superstar Ho Ho Lun talks about his surprising experience talking with Triple H in WWE

The former NXT Superstar opened up regarding his experience with Triple H and WWE.

Triple H is a huge part of the show and makes time for every little thing that takes place in NXT.

Anirban FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

Triple H in WWE

Ho Ho Lun was recently on Sportskeeda's Instagram channel, where he talked to expert Indian professional wrestler Baliyan Akki. For those who do not know, Ho Ho Lun was a participant in the 2016 WWE Cruiserweight Classic tournament, which began on 23rd June, and Lun defeated Ariya Daivari. During his Instagram Live session, Lun talked about Japanese wrestling and a variety of other things, while also talking about his time in WWE and his experience working with Triple H.

Ho Ho Lun on his experience with Triple H in WWE

Triple H is the man responsible for turning NXT into what it is today. During his time in the company, Triple H was one of the top wrestlers and ensured that he stayed at the top, but in his management role, he has built up one of the best brands in wrestling today in NXT.

Ho Ho Lun talked about his time in WWE, where he worked in the WWE Cruiserweight Classic tournament. After initially defeating Ariya Daivari, he would be eliminated by Noam Dar. Ho Ho Lun would again work in WWE in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and was a part of the 205 Live as well as NXT on a few occasions.

Hong Kong's @HoHoLun719 looks to make his family proud TONIGHT in Round 2 of the #CWC! pic.twitter.com/7qCRK8U4Vd — WWE CWC (@WWE_CWC) August 18, 2016

He talked about how WWE Superstars were nice and how their personalities were very different from their in-ring characters. He also talked about how the top men in the company such as Triple H asked the Superstars to respect the business and helped to teach them more about wrestling.

"Before I go to WWE, I had been wrestling for about eight years. Other than wrestling in America, I had also wrestled in Europe for a while. There I had gotten to know a lot of WWE guys. I mean in the ring, of course, their personalities were very different. If you are a nice person there, you don't feel that distant. They ask you to respect in the business, and they provide instructions all the time. I learned a lot from them. Their in-ring personality is in the ring only. Out of the ring, they are really nice guys."

Talking about Triple H, Ho Ho Lun said that during his time in WWE, NXT was still a taped show. So they had to come in the morning and film for all four shows. Lun said that Triple H was there from very early in the morning and usually made sure that he was the last to leave. He even talked about how Triple H talked with him a little, despite The Game being very busy.

Advertisement

"He has a really really busy schedule. He has to run a lot of shows, NXT as well. That time, NXT was not live, it was only a taping. They used to tape three to four shows the entire day. We had to stay in the arena the entire day. We got into a production meeting. It was a whole day of work. Triple H is always there early in the morning and is always the last one to leave, after the last match."

Ho Ho Lun went on to say that Triple H and he did not really talk a lot, but in the little time that they talked, Triple H encouraged him for his wrestling. He went on to describe how different WWE was from other shows. He worked with over a hundred wrestlers during his time in NXT.