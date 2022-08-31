Former NXT Superstar Velveteen Dream bailed out of jail by current WWE Superstar

While Velveteen Dream is currently back in jail, he was just bailed out earlier this month by a current WWE Superstar.

It was reported yesterday that Patrick Clark, formerly known as WWE NXT Superstar Velveteen Dream, was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

But prior to that, Clark was put behind bars on August 20 for Trespassing on Property after a Warning and First Degree Battery.

Surprisingly, court documents reveal that Ashante Adonis of the SmackDown stable Hit Row was the one who bailed him out on with a total of $1,200 worth of bonds to get the former NXT Superstar out of jail on August 22.

Four days later, Clark found himself back in jail, where he currently remains for the time being.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Turns out Velveteen Dream getting arrested today wasn’t the only one he’s faced this month… Turns out Velveteen Dream getting arrested today wasn’t the only one he’s faced this month… https://t.co/9D1GTuJnba

There is no interest from WWE in bringing back Velveteen Dream

Patrick Clark recently returned to social media earlier this month to tease the idea of him returning to WWE. This led to many outlets publishing pieces that Dream was on his way back to the company.

While this information was never factual, Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp took to social media last night to reveal that he was working on a piece to dispute this information, but with his recent arrest, it's no longer needed. Tweeting out:

"I was working on a "no sh*t, sherlock" Fightful Select update about why WWE wasn't interested in Velveteen Dream but I don't think I need to lol," Sean Ross Sapp said in a tweet.

Its certainly safe to say that we shouldn't expect the return of Patrick Clark to WWE anytime soon.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp I was working on a "no shit, sherlock" Fightful Select update about why WWE wasn't interested in Velveteen Dream but I don't think I need to lol I was working on a "no shit, sherlock" Fightful Select update about why WWE wasn't interested in Velveteen Dream but I don't think I need to lol

What do you make of this Patrick Clark news? Are you disappointed to hear that there's no interest from WWE in bringing him back? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

