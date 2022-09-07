Former NXT UK star comments on his WWE release

Former NXT UK Tag Team Champion Mark Andrews commented on his recent WWE release.

Andrews appeared on the first episode of NXT's UK branch. He captured the brand's tag team titles with Flash Morgan Webster (who was released the same day as his partner) at Takeover: Cardiff in August 2019, defeating Grizzled Young Veterans (GYV) for the straps

Mark Andrews was one of several NXT UK stars released on August 18, after it was announced that the brand will come to an end following September 4's Worlds Collide. It will be rebranded as NXT Europe and will launch in 2023.

Andrews reflected on the timing of his release and how his life has been since on the most recent episode of his podcast, My Love Letter To Professional Wrestling:

"As you know, I was in the process of moving house," Andrews said. "And I'm getting married two days before Clash at the Castle too. So normally, moving house, having a kid, and getting married is something where you do one of those in a year. So it's been a hectic month, really crazy. And to be honest, I'm feeling, it feels like I've won three and I lost one. That's how it feels. It's still 3-1 to Mandrews world. So genuinely, I'm in a pretty good place. When it actually happened, I essentially just sat there waiting for a call. There was a big group call that kind of hinted that a few people might be losing their jobs. And then the boys' group chat, one by one 'I've been released.' 'I've been released.' 'Yeah, me too.'" he said [h/t Wrestling Inc.]

MA92 @MandrewsJunior



bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p0… An extended version of this episode is also now available on @BBCSounds where I talk about the massive elephant in the room - my recent release from WWE. Check it out now An extended version of this episode is also now available on @BBCSounds where I talk about the massive elephant in the room - my recent release from WWE. Check it out now bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p0…

NXT UK titles unified with NXT championships at Worlds Collide

The NXT World Collide event marked the end of WWE's NXT UK. Although the brand has seen some success, its closure has been announced. It will be rebranded as NXT Europe and will be launched in 2023.

The show on September 4th saw NXT Champion Bron Breakker take on his UK counterpart Tyler Bate in a title unification match that Breakker won.

Similarly, Mandy Rose unified the NXT and NXT UK Women's Championships after defeating Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport in a triple-threat match.

Pretty Deadly unified both brands' tag team titles after defeating The Creed Brothers, Gallus, and Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs in a fatal four-way elimination match.

Carmelo Hayes defended his North American Championship against Ricochet. Also, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defended their NXT Women's Tag Team Championship against Nikki A.S.H and Doudrop.

What will the closure of NXT UK mean for the brand's stars that are still employed by WWE? Will they be kept around till NXT Europe kicks off, or will we be seeing more releases soon?

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: 5 WWE Superstars who once worked regular jobs | Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, AJ Styles | WrestleBinge

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ken Cameron