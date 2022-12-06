Former WWE official Jimmy Korderas believes that the final of the SmackDown World Cup between Ricochet and Santos Escobar should have been aired on FOX.

The two Superstars collided in the finals of WWE's World Cup tournament, which was held in light of the ongoing FIFA World Cup, on the December 2 episode of the blue brand. Where Ricochet came out on top, winning the cup.

Last week's edition of SmackDown was not broadcast on FOX like the regular episodes, as it was aired on FS1 because of the Pac-12 Championship game happening at the same time. This would also have a significant impact on the show's live viewership. The last time the blue brand was on FS1 for the October 28 episode, it attracted a viewership of just over 835,000, which is less than half of the show's average of two Million+.

Korderes recently took to Twitter to post a "Reffin Rant" where he said that not putting that match on FOX was a mistake:

"That should have been a main event match when SmackDown aired on Fox Network," he said. "It would have had a bigger audience and maybe some more people would have gravitated towards these two young stars. That's the idea of elevating two new stars, so in front of a bigger audience I think that match would have been better, instead of on FS1." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Jimmy Korderas @jimmykorderas

🤔 #StaySafe In today's #ReffinRant a very good main event match by 2 very talented stars on Friday night SD but.......??? In today's #ReffinRant a very good main event match by 2 very talented stars on Friday night SD but.......???🤔 #StaySafe https://t.co/dCmsf9G96u

Ricochet will now face the Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER on SmackDown

By winning the blue brand's World Cup, Ricochet became the #1 Contender for the Intercontinental Championship. The One and Only will face the champ GUNTHER on the December 16 episode of SmackDown.

The Ring General's run with the IC title has been a major success. He has given the WWE Universe "banger after banger" matches in his championship reign. He first won the title on the June 6 episode of the blue brand from Ricochet.

On the most recent episode of SmackDown Lowdown, The One and Only mentioned that he is not the same as the last time he took on the Austrian star, and that he will take the title back.

"So GUNTHER, I hope you're ready because I promise you, the result of last time, see it's not gonna be the same this time. I'm different now. This time you will not be the one walking away with the Intercontinental title. It'll be me, the one in the ring," said The One and Only. [From 2:35 to 3:11]

With the momentum of winning the World Cup behind him, will Ricochet be able to win back the Intercontinental Championship? Or will Gunther extend his dominant title reign?

