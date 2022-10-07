Former RAW commentator Jimmy Smith breaks his silence following WWE exit

Jimmy Smith's time with WWE as the lead play-by-play commentator on Monday Night RAW has surprisingly come to an end.

Smith joined WWE in 2021 after he replaced Adnan Virk. He was quickly accepted by the WWE Universe for his surprising knowledge and understanding of the product as well as his ability to adapt.

Following Variety's report, Jimmy Smith took to social media to confirm that he was done with the company and spoke highly of his time there. He also showed his appreciation for the WWE Universe for accepting him as they did. Tweeting out:

"Just wanted to say, now that the story is officially out, that my time with the WWE is officially done. Had a lot of fun and met some great people. Really and truly blown away by the acceptance from the WWE fans! You folks make it work every week and your enthusiasm was amazing," Jimmy Smith said in a tweet.

Kevin Patrick is replacing Jimmy Smith on WWE RAW

As for Smith's replacement, Kevin Patrick will now be the lead play-by-play commentator on Monday Night RAW alongside Corey Graves.

Patrick was mainly known as a backstage interviewer in WWE prior to this promotion. He has also hosted a number of kickoff panels for WWE premium live events in the last year as well.

Kevin Patrick took to social media to express his excitement for his WWE promotion this afternoon. Tweeting out:

"My heart is racing. Truly honored and so excited. #WWERaw season premiere is this Monday from Brooklyn, NY. Let's get to work @WWEGraves. Cheers *heart suit emoji* *fist emoji*," Kevin Patrick said in a tweet.

