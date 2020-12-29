Former RAW Superstar takes a shot at WWE for not giving a proper tribute to Brodie Lee

The untimely passing of Brodie Lee, formerly known as Luke Harper in WWE, has left the entire wrestling world shocked and deeply affected. Several wrestlers and other personalties from WWE, AEW, and other promotions have paid their respect to Brodie Lee, including WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon.

Tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW kicked off with WWE showing a still image of Brodie Lee, remembering him. However, there was no video package or a 10 bell salute. Former WWE Superstar and RAW Tag Team Champion Brian Myers (fka Curt Hawkins) took a shot at WWE for the same, stating that they should have given a proper tribute to Brodie Lee on RAW.

Several WWE Superstars paid tribute to Brodie Lee on RAW tonight

RAW announcer Tom Phillips started the show with 'It's Monday and you know what that means' - a nod to Brodie Lee. Several WWE Superstars including Drew McIntyre, Alexa Bliss, and Xavier Woods paid tribute to Brodie Lee during the show.

During the eight-man tag team match on RAW between The Hurt Business, New Day, and The Hardy Bros, Xavier Woods wore an armband with 'Brodie' written on it. Woods also used the Discus Lariat, Brodie Lee's finisher, during the match with Tom Phillips saying 'Yeah Yeah Yeah and a big Harper clothesline' on the mic.