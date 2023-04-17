Former RAW Women's Champion almost in tears while talking about Randy Orton and WWE Hall of Famer

Nia Jax almost burst into tears in a recent interview while speaking about her backstage interaction with Randy Orton and Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

At the 2019 Royal Rumble event, Nia Jax took out R-Truth and entered the Men's Royal Rumble match. Jax's short stint in the match saw several male superstars ganging up on her and throwing her out of the ring.

In an interview with Ring The Belle, the former RAW Women's Champion opened up about her backstage interaction with Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio before the match. Nia Jax was an emotional mess while talking about how supportive the duo was.

Check out her full comments below:

"I said, 'Oh super, Randy! I've never taken the RKO,' and then I was like, 'I've never taken the 619.' I'm like, 'I'm gonna mess these up, I'm gonna mess it up,' and he's like, 'No, just turn to the left I'll take you. Don't worry about it.' And then Rey's like, 'Just hang over and don't even worry about it.' He's like, 'Just keep your head down.' I mean... they were such a class act, they took care of me like nobody else and it was one of the greatest moments. And they did it for me... like, it was a moment that they were so unselfish to give to me. it was incredible, but it's one of my favorites." [20:24-20:58]

Randy Orton's RKO on Nia Jax received a massive pop that night

The Viper has had a long history of attacking female superstars on WWE TV. Stacy Keibler, Beth Phoenix, and Stephanie McMahon are some big names that he has attacked.

Jax was on the receiving end of a thunderous RKO during the 2019 Men's Royal Rumble match.

At that point, it hadn't been long since Jax had accidentally punched Becky Lynch, and the WWE Universe was still angry over the incident.

Randy Orton's RKO on Nia Jax was met with a positive response from the crowd in attendance as well as the millions of fans watching the show.

Do you remember Nia Jax's surprise Men's Royal Rumble appearance? How did you initially react to it?

