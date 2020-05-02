Former RAW Women's Champion jokes about Lacey Evans being thrown from a roof

Lacey Evans

Former RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax has trolled fans online, joking about Lacey Evans being thrown from a roof at the upcoming WWE Money in the Bank pay per view.

Nia Jax and Lacey Evans are among the combatants in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, which is currently Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella.

Nia Jax trolls fans with sick joke about Lacey Evans

Jax sent out a tweet from her account on Saturday, appearing to relish in the suggestion from a fan that Lacey Evans would suffer the unfortunate fate during the upcoming bout.

"How exciting", Jax said, with reference to the idea. Jax, Lacey Evans, and Tamina had earlier been trading tweets about their respective chances in the Ladder Match, before Jax - in the eyes of some - may have taken things a step too far.

The theme throughout the exchanges is obviously Jax poking fun at fans who criticize her in-ring style as being reckless and harmful. The cousin of The Rock would then double-down on that stance with a further tweet that made clear she is fully aware of her reputation amongst fans, admitting - presumably jokingly - that hurting opponents is 'kind of [her] thing.'

Jax only recently returned to action in WWE after a lengthy absence for double knee surgery.