"I’ve never earned as little money as I did in WWE" - Former referee Artemis details biggest issues while working for the company

Sometimes when you choose to leave WWE, it just comes down to money.

Referee Artemis worked for the NXT UK brand for a number of years as a referee before choosing not to accept a new contract with the company back in April. Prior to her time in NXT UK, she did some French commentary work for All Elite Wrestling.

Artemis was recently a guest on Desert Island Graps to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked why she was no longer with WWE, Artemis revealed that it basically came down to pay.

"I’m gonna be very blunt and very honest. The pay, the pay’s a big issue," Artemis revealed. "I’ve never earned as little money as I did in WWE, which I never thought I would say that because I thought that was going to be my full-time job and that was going to be it, it was great. I took a massive pay cut from being a teacher to referee, which is weird considering you’re on TV every week in several countries. So, during my two years under contract because I did almost a year without a contract and then two years contracted."

Artemis was offered a two-year WWE contract for the same amount of money

Even when Artemis was offered a new two-year deal with WWE, the pay wasn't any different than the initial contract she had. The referee was forced to leave the company in order to pay her bills.

"I offered to do other jobs to help and also to increase the pay but, I got told there was nothing and then in — just before my contract expired, they offered me a new two-year contract and when I asked what the pay was going to be, they said it was going to be the same," Artemis continued. "So, I said, ‘I can’t do it. I’ve got a mortgage, I’ve got to take care of my mom. I can’t stay on that little money,’ and it’s a shame, but I need to take care of my family." [H/T: POST Wrestling]

What do you make of Artemis' comments? Are you surprised by how little the pay is for talents in NXT UK? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

