Former referee Jimmy Korderas opens up on problems WWE faces while using the same finish on television

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas recently critiqued the Stamford-based promotion for staling the roll-up finish on television.

From 1987 to 2009, Jim Korderas, as he was known in WWE, worked for the company for 22 years. He was a part of many memorable segments during his time on the show.

However, on "Reffin' Rants" on Twitter, the former referee called out the company for using too many roll-up finishes to discuss the current wrestling product under the Triple H regime.

He noted that he had mentioned several times that overusing a wrestling maneuver repeatedly loses its specialty. Jimmy Korderas pointed out that there was an issue with a surprise roll-up finish on Monday Night RAW, which is a WWE problem and a pro wrestling business issue.

"I've said it on here many times when something happens too often; it loses its specialty. And something happened on Monday night that is not only a problem on WWE and Raw, but it is an industry-wide problem. Like I say, when something happens too often, it doesn't mean anything; it loses its specialness. And one of the things we're seeing a lot of, not only in WWE but across the board, is the surprise roll-up finish," Korderas said. [H/T - EWrestlingNews]

Jimmy Korderas stated that overusing the same move causes distraction

During the same conversation, the former WWE referee expanded on his remarks. He noted that overexposing the roll-up finish can wear out the element of surprise.

Jimmy Korderas said that after brilliant matches, these great false finishes, people are kicking off other people's finishes, actual finishes, and sudden roll-ups are a terrible distraction.

"You have these great matches, these great false finishes, people are kicking out of people's finishes, actual finishes, and people are going, 'ooh, aah,' and then all of a sudden, you get these roll-ups with the bad distraction. It's gotta stop. At least don't do it as much and if you're going to do a distraction, at least make the distraction more creative than," he added. [H/T - EWrestling News]

Jimmy Korderas is one of the most experienced and well-known referees in wrestling history. Given his experience, the former referee has a keen eye for what might work best within the squared circle.

