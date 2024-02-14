Former Royal Rumble winner could save Cody Rhodes after Rock screws him over at WrestleMania, legend says (Exclusive)

The build to WrestleMania 40 is shaping up like a thriller movie with ample swerves from WWE's creative team. With The Rock and Roman Reigns seemingly joining forces, Bill Apter explained how Cody Rhodes could ideally finish his story with Seth Rollins' help.

Following an explosive WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference, where The Rock slapped Cody Rhodes, WWE is setting the stage for an unpredictable few weeks before the mega show.

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns' rematch has been confirmed for WrestleMania 40, but there could still be a few twists, one being The Rock being announced as the Special Guest Referee.

While discussing the potential angles WWE could explore, Bill Apter said that The Rock could influence the main event between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes until Seth Rollins appears to help The American Nightmare.

The 2019 Royal Rumble winner has been supporting Cody Rhodes in kayfabe, and Apter felt the apparent scenario would be for Rollins to assist the challenger against the Samoan dynasty.

During the latest UnSKripted episode, as you can view below, Bill Apter also disagreed that WWE seemingly nixing Rock vs. Reigns would be similar to if the company pulled the plug on Andre the Giant vs. Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 3.

"I don't see it in the same league as that [Hogan vs. Andre]. I think what they are doing right now, with Cody and Roman, I just have the feeling, and it's nothing I know, Rock's going to be involved, maybe as a special referee, and Seth Rollins comes to Cody's rescue when Rock screws Cody and Cody winds up getting the title that way. I like the direction it is going in right now." [From 28:23 onwards]

Bill Apter and Dr. Chris Featherstone concurred that WWE wants fans to see Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins as partners, possibly setting up a tag team clash against Reigns and Rock.

At this juncture, Triple H and the creative team have multiple ways to book one of the most exciting WrestleMania angles in years.

