Former Royal Rumble winner secures a big victory on WWE SmackDown ahead of a huge title match next week

WWE Superstar Asuka defeated Bayley during the latest episode of SmackDown.

The Damage CTRL duo of Bayley and Iyo SKY faced the team of Shotzi and Charlotte Flair during last week's episode. In the closing stages of the bout, Asuka caused a distraction, which allowed Flair and Shotzi to pick up the win. After the match, Asuka challenged SKY for the latter's WWE Women's Championship.

The Championship match was later made official for the SmackDown show two weeks down the line, scheduled to take place next week. However, this week, the Empress of Tomorrow was slated to face the Role Model. SKY, notably was absent from the show, as she was reportedly preparing for her title defense.

Expand Tweet

The encounter between the two former champion saw back and forth action from both the competitiors. In the closing stages of the match, the action spilled to the ringside, as Bayley was able to take control. She tossed Asuka around and cleared the announcer's desk. But before she could inflict any damage, Shotzi popped up out of the crowd and chased Bayley. The Role Model tried to get away, as she made her way into the ring. Asuka, however was able to take advantage of the situation, and secured a victory, with a backslide for the pinfall.

It will be interesting to see if IYO SKY will be ready for Asuka next week.

What did you make of the match between Bayley and Asuka on WWE SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here