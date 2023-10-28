Former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya names WWE Hall of Famer as her dream opponent 

WWE RAW Superstar Natalya opened up about her dream opponent in a recent interview.

The former Women's Champion named Beth Phoenix as one of her dream opponents. Nattie has been a significant contributor to the roster for over a decade. Not just by competing in crucial matches, The Queen of Harts has also played a substantial role in empowering the female wrestlers of the company. She often opens up on how the overall involvement of women in her career has shaped her WWE run.

While speaking on the WWE USA Network, Natalya opened up about whom she sees as her dream opponent. Expressing about the same, she named WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix as someone she would love to face in the squared circle.

After witnessing her recent performances, fans believe that Beth Phoenix can still go toe-to-toe with anyone. Her last match was a mixed tag team bout at the 2022 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The Glamazon and her husband, Edge, defeated The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor. Given the significance of Phoenix in WWE, Nattie named the Hall of Famer as her dream opponent.

Check out the video below:

"I think my dream opponent would have to be Beth Phoenix."

Expand Tweet

Natalya shared her innermost thoughts on the contribution of women in WWE

The Queen of Harts recently shared her deepest feelings on the contribution and role of women in the company.

Discussing the participation of women, Natalya asserted that they mean a lot to her. Nattie not only acknowledged the current superstars but also credited the stars of yesteryear and the stars of tomorrow.

Nattie detailed:

"I think about so many things, especially women, and what the women in this company mean to me and it's not just about myself but it's about the women of the past, present and the future coming together and celebrating how far we've come and how much more that we all want to do here. So, that was just such a fun moment for me in my career, and something that I'm so grateful that I was able to be a part of."

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has charted out for Natalya.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.