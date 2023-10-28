Former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya opens up about the evolution of the women's division through the years

WWE RAW Superstar Natalya opened up about the evolution of the Women's division in the Stamford-based company.

The Queen of Harts recently lost her match against Becky Lynch for the NXT Women's Championship. Being an important part of the roster for over 10 years, she has contributed to women's involvement in the company in a significant manner.

While speaking on the USA Network, she opened up about the involvement of women wrestlers in the company. Natalya asserted that female wrestlers mean a lot to her, whether it be of the past or the current superstars and even those who are yet to show up. She also poured her heart into the overall involvement of women in her career and the gratitude she keeps for the same.

Nattie said:

"I think about so many things, especially women, and what the women in this company mean to me and it's not just about myself but it's about the women of the past, present and the future coming together and celebrating how far we've come and how much more that we all want to do here. So, that was just such a fun moment for me in my career, and something that I'm so grateful that I was able to be a part of."

You can check out the video below:

Natalya gave a clarification on her retirement from in-ring competition

Speaking in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, the former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya opened up about people being curious about her retirement. Nattie said that she will forever carry the badge of being a wrestler, and it is a community, and she is part and parcel of it.

The Queen of Harts stated:

"I just feel so good. That's the crazy thing is that, like people always say oh, when are you gonna wrap it up? When is it gonna be done? It's like, Listen, this is Hotel California. You can check out anytime you want, but you can never leave. Once you do this, like I'm a wrestler through and through like it'll never ever, ever, ever, ever leave me ever. It's a community."

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has made for Natalya in the upcoming future.

