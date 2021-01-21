Former SmackDown Women's Champion at NXT tonight

On tonight's episode of NXT, the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament will continue, and the first-ever women's equivalent will also kick off on the show.

The women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic is set to be another history-maker for WWE women and the Black and Gold Brand.

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley revealed that she is at tonight's NXT after tweeting a photo of herself at the Capitol Wrestling Center, wearing a mask. Bayley tagged the photo with #DustyClassic - is the SmackDown Superstar dropping a hint?

Bayley also tweeted her NXT selfie in response to the WWE NXT Twitter account announcing the tournament's brackets, with the same hashtags.

The first match of the women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic is Team Ninja (Kacy Catazaro and Kayden Carter) taking on Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez. It will be interesting to see which duo Bayley will be cheering on tonight.

Bayley made an offer to an NXT commentator ahead of tonights show

Don’t make me put you in Time Out. pic.twitter.com/lSjJ5DzDBN — Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) January 20, 2021

In response to the official WWE NXT account putting out the question to fans over which team could win the tag team tournament, Bayley tagged NXT commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, making her a special offer to take part in the Dusty Classic.

Beth Phoenix appeared to turn down the offer, however. Bayley since responded to the three-time WWE Women's Champion with a selfie of her at tonight's NXT show.

Over the past few days, Bayley has been lobbying on her Twitter account for a spot in the women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The star has been tweeting both Beth Pheonix and Triple H to worm her way into the tournament, with no success.

Beth Pheonix and Bayley have shared a ring in the past. At WrestleMania 35, both women were a part of the match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions with their partners, Natalya and Sasha Banks, respectively.