Former star who was associated with The New Day files lawsuit after getting fired from WWE

A former WWE Superstar has filed a lawsuit after he was released from the company. This star was previously associated with The New Day.

Odyssey Jones was on the verge of receiving a huge push in WWE last year. He made it onto the main roster where he formed an alliance with The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods). However, his whole world came crashing down when his former partner Meileth Nunez filed a police report in May 2024, alleging assault against Jones. The police report documented the bruises that were found on her shoulders and legs. She alleged that these were caused by the 30-year-old. As a result of these allegations, Jones was released from his contract with the Stamford-based company a few months later.

The star has now retaliated by filing a defamation lawsuit against his former partner, denying the allegations in the police report that led to his termination. He further claimed that Nunez had "falsely communicated" with TKO between May and July 2024, allegedly accusing him of nonsexual physical assault. Jones claims that the accusations made by Nunez were false and malicious.

However, Nunez denied making false allegations in response to Jones' lawsuit. She called the lawsuit retaliatory and plans to seek an order of protection against him.

Odyssey Jones teamed with The New Day in his final WWE match

Kofi Kingston connected with Odyssey Jones when he was at the Performance Center rehabbing from his injury. Hence, when Kofi and Xavier Woods needed help against The Final Testament, Jones was there to lend a helping hand. He interfered in a match between The New Day and the Authors of Pain and single-handedly took out the heel faction.

Jones teamed with The New Day against The Final Testament on the August 19, 2024, episode of RAW. The new trio picked up a huge win. However, this turned out to be Jones' final match as he was released soon after due to the allegations made by Meileth Nunez.

It will be interesting to see if Odyssey Jones will make it back to WWE if he wins the defamation lawsuit and is cleared of any wrongdoing.

