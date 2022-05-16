Former star claims WWE Legend JBL "attempted to end" his career

Former WWE star Buff Bagwell claims that JBL once tried to end his career during a dark segment on SmackDown.

John Bradshaw Layfield is one of the best heels to ever grace a WWE ring. His WWE title reign back in 2004-05 was praised by many fans to this day. Bradshaw was quite a controversial being in real life.

A Twitter handle recently shared an excerpt from Hardcore Holly's book. As per Holly, former WWE Superstar Steve Blackman once beat Layfield up after the latter bothered him at an airport.

Former WCW/WWE star Buff Bagwell noticed the tweet and responded to it by stating that Bradshaw once tried to end his career during a dark segment.

"Bradshaw attempted to end my career in a dark segment on Smackdown, I’m glad he’s grown up from those days," wrote Bagwell in his tweet.

Marcus Bagwell 🎩 @Marcbuffbagwell Allan @allan_cheapshot A story from Hardcore Holly's book about JBL's attempt at bullying Steve Blackman.



Steve Blackman is the man. A story from Hardcore Holly's book about JBL's attempt at bullying Steve Blackman.Steve Blackman is the man. https://t.co/5dRfM2U5ts Bradshaw attempted to end my career in a dark segment on Smackdown, I’m glad he’s grown up from those days. twitter.com/allan_cheapsho… Bradshaw attempted to end my career in a dark segment on Smackdown, I’m glad he’s grown up from those days. twitter.com/allan_cheapsho…

JBL had his fair share of backstage confrontations during his WWE run

Bradshaw remained a mid-card act for years on end before finally catching his big break after WrestleMania XX in 2004. Brock Lesnar's exit left a major void when it came to the top heel character on SmackDown, thus resulting in the formation of the JBL character. He went on to defeat Eddie Guerrero for the WWE title at The Great American Bash in 2004 and held the title for almost a year. He eventually lost the belt to John Cena at WrestleMania 21.

Several pro-wrestling figures have opened up in the past about their real-life heat with Layfield. The former WWE Champion hit real punches on Blue Meanie during the ending segment of ECW One Night Stand 2005, due to Meanie calling him a bully in an interview.

Former WWE Superstar Simon Dean once shared an incident from the time WWE was on tour in Iraq. Dean said, Bradshaw was consistently bothering then-announcer Joey Styles. It allegedly ended with Styles knocking Bradshaw out with a punch.

What are your thoughts on Bagwell's claim about JBL?

Edited by Neda Ali