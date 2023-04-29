Former Superstar almost believed Meghan Markle had signed with WWE

Despite what some people might have incorrectly read, Meghan Markle has not signed with WWE.

Meghan Markle is a member of the British royal family and a former actress. According to Variety, the Duchess of Sussex recently signed for representation with WME.

While this may seem like normal news, a lot of people misread the headline and thought that Markle had signed with the biggest sports entertainment company in the world instead.

One person who initially read the headline too quickly was former WWE Superstar Ricardo Rodriguez, who recently appeared as a surprise in Major League Wrestling's Battle Riot V match-up.

Rodriguez admitted his mistake and took to social media to poke fun at himself, tweeting out:

"Damn it I read it WAY too fast *rolling on the floor laughing emoji* *hushed emoji* *two more rolling on the floor laughing emojis*," Ricardo Rodriguez said in a tweet.

Bad Bunny returns to the ring at WWE Backlash

While Meghan Markle isn't WWE-bound, there are countless celebrities who have stepped inside the squared circle over the last few decades.

One of the most impressive celebrities is Bad Bunny, who competed in a tag match at WrestleMania 37 against The Miz and John Morrison.

Now Bad Bunny will get his first shot in singles competition next month at Backlash when he steps into the ring to face his former tag team partner, The Judgment Day's Damian Priest, in a street fight.

This match will be incredibly important to both men as the Backlash Premium Live Event will take place in Puerto Rico, where Bad Bunny was born. It's also a homecoming of sorts for Priest, who is of Puerto Rican descent.

#WWERaw Bad Bunny brings out a kendo stick, taking out @ArcherOfInfamy before challenging him to a street fight at #WWEBacklash Bad Bunny brings out a kendo stick, taking out @ArcherOfInfamy before challenging him to a street fight at #WWEBacklash.#WWERaw https://t.co/fJg4wjPpGy

