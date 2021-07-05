"That could have been a lot of fun"- Former superstar on canceled Brock Lesnar match [Exclusive]

The Bollywood Boyz weighed in on the canceled Brock Lesnar vs. Jinder Mahal Interpromotional match at Survivor Series 2017 while speaking with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda.

An Interpromotional Champion vs. Champion match was scheduled for Survivor Series 2017 with Universal Champion Brock Lesnar taking on WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. The excitement was at an all-time high for this match among fans on the Indian subcontinent.

Unfortunately, the match was later canceled as AJ Styles ended up defeating Mahal for the belt on an episode of WWE SmackDown. Styles faced Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series in a match that many fans called one of Lesnar's best bouts ever.

Former WWE Superstars Gurvinder and Harvinder Sihra opened up on what could have happened if Mahal had faced Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series:

Gurvinder: "I mean, it could have been pretty cool, especially with us out there. And I know by that point, people are expecting us, The Singh Brothers, the characters to get their a**es whipped. So you know, people were expecting the F5 or German Suplexes, so yeah, that could have been a lot of fun for a lot of different reasons, but go ahead Harv, I'll let you finish."

Harvinder: "Yeah, I was gonna actually say the same thing. I mean, with AJ entering the picture, I remember being in the UK when Jinder dropped the title. The reaction there was pretty cool to even just be a part of that. I think they had a great outing that night."

AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series 2017 was great



And for weeks before that, they had promoted Jinder Mahal Vs Brock Lesnar.



Like, a big part of me wants to know how WWE would have done that match at a time where they were booking Jinder strong! pic.twitter.com/g9hTZINJSo — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) September 18, 2020

Fans never got to see a Brock Lesnar vs Jinder Mahal outing

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman made fun of Jinder Mahal's challenge for Survivor Series but The Beast accepted the same. One wonders how the match would have turned out if AJ Styles hadn't beaten Mahal for the coveted belt on the road to Survivor Series.

Honestly I would Prefer Jinder Mahal Universal Champion then Brock Lesnar#RAW pic.twitter.com/hnxEyY4juY — Richy (@RichyCOYG) November 13, 2018

Jinder Mahal never won the WWE title again but has remained a mainstay on WWE TV. He is still a part of the WWE roster and his fans would love to see him win the big one again, somewhere down the line.

What was your initial reaction to the idea of Jinder Mahal taking on Brock Lesnar at the Survivor Series pay-per-view? Do you think Jinder Mahal could ever win the top title in WWE again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Check out SK Wrestling's YouTube channel for WWE Superstar interviews, backstage stories & more.

Edited by Arjun