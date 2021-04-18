"Somebody in the office decides who they want" - Former superstar comments about Jon Moxley being unhappy in WWE

Sin Cara recently opened up about the lack of opportunities he had in WWE while comparing his situation to another former WWE Superstar - Jon Moxley.

Sin Cara, now known as Cinta De Oro, was released by WWE in late 2019. He had a successful run in WWE as part of the Lucha Dragons with Kalisto, but his singles career never took off.

Sin Cara was recently interviewed by Gary Cassidy on his YouTube channel. During the interview, he talked about being unhappy in WWE because of a lack of opportunities, while comparing his situation to that of Jon Moxley fka Dean Ambrose. Moxley left WWE and ended up signing with AEW. Sin Cara said that Moxley had been unhappy despite all his opportunities, while he hadn't really received any:

"Let me give you a perfect example. Dean Ambrose left, right? Jon Moxley left the company. He was given everything. He was a grand slam champion and even after he left, he was miserable. Imagine me who never got a chance to wrestle for the US title, the Intercontinental title or the tag title or anything. Imagine me and how I would feel. He felt that way and he was given everything. It was tough for me to look for those opportunities because I never got them and it wasn't because of lack of effort or lack of talent. It's because somebody in the office decides who they want to pick. It's unfortunate but it's true."

Sin Cara comments on fan criticism

During the interview, the former WWE star also opened up about fan criticism, noting how some fans say wrestlers don't work hard enough to earn opportunities, when the reality is entirely different. Sin Cara said that getting an opportunity didn't always come down to working hard and trying to become better:

"A lot of decisions that happen are not because of you or because... fans always ask 'maybe you did not work hard enough'. You don't even know because you're not even there. It's not about not working hard or trying to become better. It's because if someone points a finger at you or runs with you then that's good. Obviously, you take the opportunities and go but I never had the opportunities some of the other guys had in the company."

