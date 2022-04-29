Former superstar Enzo Amore references his WWE run in new tweet

Enzo Amore (aka nZo) has taken to Twitter to make a cryptical reference to his run in WWE. He worked with the company from 2012 until 2018.

During his tenure, he and W.Morrissey (FKA Big Cass) formed one of the most popular tag teams of the 2010s. After the team split, Amore went on a solo run in the Cruiserweight division, winning the WWE Cruiserweight Championship twice. He was released from WWE in 2018 after a sexual assault allegation surfaced.

One of the defining characteristics of Amore's WWE run was the number of quotable catchphrases he would spout. Now, the former Cruiserweight Champion has taken to Twitter to share one or half of one, to be more specific.

In a recent tweet, Enzo Amore asked his followers a question:

"Well whadda we got over here???"

This catchphrase was usually followed by the phrase "couple a' haters?" However, Amore has given no reason for the post.

What has Enzo Amore been doing since leaving WWE?

Enzo Amore departed WWE in January 2018, taking a step away from the ring in the immediate aftermath to work on his music.

The former Cruiserweight Champion has released a couple of rap singles in the past few years, but he's also returned to the wrestling ring. In recent years, Amore has appeared in several independent promotions, notably Ring Of Honor and Major League Wrestling.

He has wrestled with the likes of Brian Pillman Jr. and Matt Cross during his time on the indie circuit. He briefly reunited with Big Cass, accompanying the latter during his match against Jon Moxley in Northeast Wrestling (NEW). Enzo last wrestled during an MLW Azteca Underground Taping, losing to KC Navarro.

