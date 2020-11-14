Karlee Perez aka Maxine was recently interviewed on The Wrestling Inc Daily Podcast, where she talked to Nick Hausman about her run in WWE. Maxine was a part of WWE for a long time, before she left the company to go work in Lucha Underground.

One of the topics she talked about was her reason for leaving WWE to go to the other promotion.

Karlee Perez reveals her reasons behind leaving WWE

The former WWE NXT Superstar, Karlee Perez, revealed that she left WWE because she wanted to pursue an acting career. She talked about it during a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. Perez admitted that she felt that WWE had a lot of control of their Superstars, but admitted that she did fall in love with working in front of the camera and audience during her time in the company.

"One of the main reasons I left WWE was just to pursue careers outside of it. They do tend to have a control over a lot of what you do. So it was one of the main reasons I asked for my release, but I did fall in love with entertainment and being in front of the camera and the audience. I learned a lot from my mentor Dusty Rhodes. Before he passed, he was one of my main coaches in FCW when I was with WWE and going through the promo classes and the acting classes and developing characters, that's how I really fell in love with this side of the business."

Perez admitted that although she did love wrestling in WWE and the wrestling business in general, she wanted to grow.

"As much as I love the wrestling business, I wanted to just keep growing, and sticking with it. You are correct, it is difficult to transition from one to another because people can box you into certain roles. Then going on to Lucha, they had it open for me. I was lucky enough to develop and make a character that the fans really enjoyed, and to me, I was able to, as the Catrina character, really show my talent on that side of the things and not just in the ring.

Karlee Perez has left the wrestling business and has acted in several movies.