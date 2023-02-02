Former Superstar reveals why he didn't get into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside Triple H and Shawn Michaels

In 2019, Triple H and Shawn Michaels joined the illustrious WWE Hall of Fame as members of D-Generation X to headline the event. Recently, former WWE star and Cruiserweight Champion Hornswoggle revealed why he didn't enter WWE HOF as a member of DX.

Triple H and Shawn Michaels have been an essential part of the industry, especially WWE, for over three decades. The Game and the Heartbreak Kid have been involved in several legendary moments in the industry, whether they are alongside each other or against each other.

In 2019, the duo was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside several superstars as part of D-Generation X. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Hornswoggle revealed why he didn't enter the WWE Hall of Fame alongside Hunter and Michaels as a member of DX:

"No. And it's one of those things like I get it, I do. I was the mascot. I was always known as the mascot. People didn't view me as such. But I knew it and it's fine. I never like to think about that, because if it never were to happen, I can only be let down rather than if for a crazy reason it does happen. It's the coolest surprise ever. But I never think about that. People ask me all the time and all that they say it to me all the time. But it's like, I don't like thinking that way." [H/T - CVV]

It would be interesting to see Hornswoggle join the WWE Hall of Fame in the near future.

Hornswoggle once got inducted into DX by Triple H and Shawn Michaels

In 2009, Hornswoggle moved to the red brand where he was heavily featured on weekly television. After ending his feud with Chavo Guerrero, Swoggle began following Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

The former Cruiserweight Champion wanted to join the illustrious stable, but Hunter and Michaels were unsure about it. After weeks of interacting with each other, the duo finally decided to allow Swoggle into the group.

The three superstars were involved in various segments over the months, including the infamous 'Little People's Court' segment. In the end, Triple H dropped Swoggle with a Pedigree and made him the official mascot for the group.

The alliance went on for several months and ended when Swoggle was drafted to SmackDown the following year.

