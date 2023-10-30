Former superstar talks about his time in WWE; says William Regal played a huge role

Former WWE Superstar Timothy Thatcher recently opened up about his relationship with William Regal.

Thatcher was signed by the Stamford-based company in 2020. He made his debut on NXT television, when he teamed up with Matt Riddle to face The Undisputed Era.

William Regal, a former King of the Ring winner, played a crucial rule during the early stages of NXT's formation. He remained an integral figure backstage for several years. His responsibilities included scouting new talent, and training them at the Performace Center, among other things. Thatcher, who was signed during this period, had huge praises for the former NXT General Manager.

The former EVOLVE Champion recently spoke to Fightful Select. Thatcher said that Regal was very nice to him during his first tryout with the company. He also revealed that the duo had since stayed in contact thoughout the years.

After a short tenure at All Elite Wrestling (AEW), Regal returned to WWE earlier this year. He is currently the Vice President of Global Talent Development.

Timothy Thatcher spoke about his WWE departure

Current Pro Wrestling NOAH star, Timothy Thatcher was part of WWE from 2020 to 2022.

During an interview with Wrestling Inc., the former NXT star talked about his departure from the Stamford-based company. He said that these things were out of a performer's control.

"Many people make many different decisions, and different people see different things in pro wrestling. And there’s different things that are valuable to different companies, and we don’t have control over that as wrestlers. We just go out, we do our thing, we do what we do, and if it works for the current situation, then great. If it doesn’t, then it doesn’t. That’s just how it is, that’s with every company in wrestling, and it’s timing and it’s situational," Thatcher said.

Thatcher's last appearance in WWE was during an episode of NXT in 2021. He later transitioned into a coaching role at the company's Performance Center, before being eventually released in 2022.

