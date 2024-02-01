Former tag champion is happy to see 30-year-old female RAW star getting pushed (Exclusive)

A former tag champion was asked about a 30-year-old superstar on the RAW roster and expressed his happiness over the fact that she is getting more opportunities now than ever.

During the pre-Royal Rumble 2024 media rounds, Sportskeeda's Emily Mae got to catch up with one-half of former NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers - Brutus Creed. He spoke briefly about his brother Julius and was asked about his thoughts on the rising RAW star Ivy Nile, who unsuccessfully challenged Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship. She has been given multiple opportunities in a short time by RAW General Manager Adam Pearce.

Brutus told Sportskeeda that he was happy that Nile was getting more opportunities and exposure on RAW as he felt she was more of a background character in NXT:

"Ivy [Nile] is finally shining. In NXT, I feel like she was more in the background, but now they're giving her opportunities, and she's taking full advantage of them. I love to see it. She's part of the family, too. Just because my brother and I are family doesn't mean she can't be a part of it. She's doing really well. In terms of our debut, I didn't even have time to digest it because we had to fly back to NXT to wrestle another match... And then I finally was lying in bed, just looking up at the ceiling like, 'Oh cr*p, we did that.' I loved it, it was awesome." [3:51-4:18]

Ivy Nile has also been associated with Maxxine Dupri on RAW.

Brutus Creed revealed a hilarious detail about his brother and Cody Rhodes following their alliance on RAW

Brutus Creed revealed that his brother puts Cody Rhodes' theme song "Kingdom" on a loop on almost a daily basis, especially during road trips:

"He [Julius Creed] puts Cody Rhodes' theme song on every road trip... And he memorizes the whole thing, and it gets stuck in your head, and you want him to replay it to get it out, but he does that every time." [2:40-2:55]

It's hard to blame them when his theme song is one of the most popular ones today. In an era where WWE has been criticized for not having enough memorable theme songs, Cody certainly took the right call by insisting that he keep the song "Kingdom" when signing with WWE from AEW.

