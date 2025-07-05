Former tag team champion breaks silence after abandoning partner during match against Wyatt Sicks

A former tag team champion abandoned his partner during their match against Wyatt Sicks. He has now broken his silence.

On the May 23 episode of SmackDown, Street Profits defended the WWE Tag Team Championship against Fraxiom when Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Chris Sabin, and Alex Shelley got involved. The lights suddenly went dark, and Wyatt Sicks showed up. They took out everyone in sight and stood tall. In the weeks that followed, Bo Dallas and his group continued to terrorize the tag team division on SmackDown. Hence, all the tag teams stood united against a common enemy.

Last week on SmackDown, Street Profits defended their titles against Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy. However, the match ended in a DQ. Tonight, on the blue brand, Nick Aldis announced that Johnny Gargano, Berto, Chris Sabin, and Montez Ford would face off against Dallas' group. During the match, Sabin was about to make a tag to Gargano when the latter noticed that Erick Rowan was getting to his feet. Hence, he chose to abandon his partner to eat a pinfall in the match.

Following the bout, the former NXT star took to social media to defend his actions.

"He just hit a sick DDT. I didn't wanna interrupt his flow," Gargano wrote.

It looks like Wyatt Sicks' dominance on SmackDown will continue.

