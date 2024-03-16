Former tag team champion lays out dream WrestleMania XL scenario involving Rey Mysterio

WrestleMania XL is just around the corner, and Rey Mysterio is back in action just in time. Having suffered a knee injury at the hands of Santo Escobar, Mysterio's availability was in doubt, especially with The Show of Shows just weeks away.

Fortunately, he is back and ready to lead the LWO once again. But what could be in store for him in Philadelphia? Well, while his Road to WrestleMania isn't clear right now, former Tag Team Champion Zelina Vega would love to have him involved in a dream WrestleMania XL scenario.

Zelina Vega, who, for a while, served as one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Carmella, would love to see the luchador involved in what she described as her dream match for The Showcase of the Immortals. Vega's dream match involves her teaming up with her hero against Santos Escobar, Elektra Lopez, and the rest of Legado Del Fantasma.

"I know what I would want for WrestleMania. In my head, and maybe clip this because I feel like if this ends up happening, I said it here first. I would love to have a match at WrestleMania with me and Rey [Mysterio] and Carlito and Joaquin [Wilde] and Cruz [del Toro] against Santos [Escobar], Elektra [Lopez] and whoever other goons he wants to add to the miss. That match would be incredible, even if it's just me and Rey against goon #1 and goon #2. I think it'd be really cool to just be able to say 'Man I was on WrestleMania with Rey Mysterio. That's my hero, that'd be crazy.' That's what I would want," said Vega [H/T: SE Scoops]

The two of them teaming up against "goon #1" and "goon #2" would be entertaining, especially with how heated things are between the LWO and Legado Del Fantasma lately. One thing is for sure: the war between the two sides is nearing its end, so why not have the grand finale at The Grandest Stage of them All?

Rey Mysterio will go one-on-one with Santos Escobar next week

While the WWE Universe would love to see the LWO take on Legado Fentasma at WrestleMania, this storyline may see its conclusion next week. Last night, Santos Escobar secured victory over Dragon Lee thanks to interference from his "goons." This drew the ire of Rey Mysterio, who came out and attacked his former comrade before issuing a challenge.

To the surprise of many, The Master of the 619 will make his in-ring return much sooner than expected on next week's episode of SmackDown. Rey Mysterio suggested to Escobar that they put an end to this intense rivalry once and for all by finally stepping into the ring to face each other.

Things will certainly get interesting next week, but one can never be too sure of what Santos Escobar has up his sleeve. Either way, the WWE Universe will have to wait and see how this story unfolds next Friday.

