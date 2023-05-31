Former Tag Team Champion recalls beef between Triple H and New Age Outlaws

Former WWE Superstar and current NWA wrestler Trevor Murdoch recently shared a story about Triple H's issues with Billy Gunn and Road Dogg in the mid-2000s.

Murdoch was signed to WWE for a short period from 2005 to 2008. He primarily wrestled with Lance Cade, winning the World Tag Team Championships three times.

In an appearance on the Under The Ring podcast, Murdoch revealed that Triple H spoke to him and Cade at a house show about the possibility of the New Age Outlaws storming the ring.

"There was a time there, back in the day, when Triple H wasn't on the greatest terms with Billy Gunn and Road Dogg," Murdoch said. "We were doing a house show, I forgot where it was, but Billy and Road Dogg were doing a signing down the road, and they had sent a message that when Hunter came out for his match, they were going to hit the ring and kick his a**."

The Game wanted them to protect him and do whatever they wanted to Gunn and Road Dogg.

"So Hunter comes up to us and he explains the whole story to us. He said, 'As soon as you see those guys hop over the rail, you come out there and you eat their lunch.' And of course, we watch the match, they didn't show up, nothing happened. But it really signified to us that they knew we'd go and we'd take care of business when we were told." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

There was animosity between Triple H and his former D-Generation X stablemates in the past. Billy Gunn and Road Dogg were unhappy about their releases from WWE and took a lot of shots at The Game and Vince McMahon during their time with TNA as the Voodoo Kin Mafia.

Triple H is now on good terms with Road Dogg and Billy Gunn

While there was real-life heat between Triple H and the New Age Outlaws at some point in time, they all squashed it and worked together again in WWE. Billy Gunn and Road Dogg returned to the company in 2012, winning the WWE Tag Team Championships two years later.

Road Dogg remains employed by the company as Senior Vice President of Live Events. He has also worked as a producer, writer, and trainer with WWE. Meanwhile, Gunn is currently signed to AEW as an active talent and backstage coach. He's in a partnership with The Acclaimed, and they are one of the most over trios in AEW.

The New Age Outlaws were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 as part of D-Generation X. Both are now on good terms with the company despite Gunn performing for AEW.

Would you like to see the New Age Outlaws get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a tag team? Share your answer in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes