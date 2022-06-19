"I don’t have any idea who you are" - 11-time Tag Team Champion recalls his first meeting with Vince McMahon

Former Tag Team Champion and current AEW star Billy Gunn has recalled his first meeting with Vince McMahon.

McMahon has been an integral part of WWE ever since his father passed the company down to him. He has led the promotion into becoming a global juggarnaut that millions watch around the world.

Billy Gunn recently appeared on his former tag team partner Road Dogg's Oh.. You Didn't Know podcast, where he recalled his first meeting with the boss:

"The funniest thing, we finish our tryout and, I guess all the stars were aligned, they took us from the ring into Vince’s office and Vince and JJ Dillon were still there and he looks at us and he goes, ‘Hey, nice to meet you, I’m Vince McMahon.’ I went, ‘Cool,’ I don’t have any idea who you are. They go, ‘Hey, we’d like to offer you a contract. We’ll send it to you. Have a lawyer look it over and get back to us and let us know what you think.’" [H/T - Fightful]

Gunn was last seen at the 2019 Hall of Fame ceremony where he was inducted as part of DX.

Billy Gunn says Vince McMahon can recognize talent

Despite the recent allegations against Vince McMahon, he has always been extremely dedicated towards running WWE. Through storytelling and entertainment, he has always found ways to make the product shine.

McMahon has always had a keen eye when it comes to scouting talent, and Billy Gunn confirmed this during the same conversation with Road Dogg. Gunn spoke about his former boss' scouting ability and what it is like working over 300 days a year:

"I just figured, hey, I’ve been doing it on the weekends, I guess they’re going to hire me to do it on the weekends. Vince laughed. He goes, ‘No, I think you’ll be alright.’ Not knowing I’m going to have a thirty-year career, but obviously, Vince knows talent...Little did I know, the first year I worked it was 300 days. The next year I worked it was 320 days. I said, ‘What happened to the twelve days?’ [H/T - Fightful]

It was interesting to hear stories from the past as it showcased the dedication and hard work required to become an in-ring performer who needs to travel almost every week. Gunn is currently mentoring The Acclaimed and The A** Boys on AEW.

