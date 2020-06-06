Former Tag Team Champion sends a warning to new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

On the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown, the tag team of current WWE SmackDown Champion, Bayley and Sasha Banks shocked the WWE Universe. The duo beat the tag team of Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship for the second time.

Billie Kay warns WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Soon after Banks and Bayley won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, Billie Kay of the IIconics was quick to send a message to them. She tweeted the following,

Don’t get too comfortable with those titles ladies!! We still have our eyes on joining the x2 time champs party 👀🏆 #TheIIconics https://t.co/mbhGWbU44H — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) June 6, 2020

This is Banks and Bayley's second reign as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and Billie Kay has made her intentions clear. Billie Kay, along with her partner, Peyton Royce has won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship once already. She would love to add her name to a second reign as Champion.

History of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

The WWE Tag Team Championship was introduced in 2019. The inaugural champions were crowned in an Elimination Chamber match at the namesake PPV. The match saw teams of Nia Jax & Tamina, The Riott Squad's Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville, The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce), Sasha Banks & Bayley and Carmella & Naomi. The six teams set out with one goal in mind, and that was to bring home the gold.

Sasha Banks and Bayley survived the Elimination Chamber match and became the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Their reign ended in less than two months when The IIconics won the Titles at WrestleMania 35 in a Fatal Four-way match that also included the teams of Nia Jax & Tamina and Beth Phoenix & Natalya.

Since then, the WWE Tag Team Women's Championship has changed hands four times. The team of Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross and The Kabuki Warriors have held the Titles on different occasions. Till today, only the teams of Sasha Banks & Bayley and Alex Bliss & Nikki Cross have had two separate reigns.

At the moment, the women's roster is loaded. Sasha Banks and Bayley have their work cut out for them. It will be interesting to see how Bayley handles another bullseye on her back since she is also the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion.