Former tag team champion sends wishes to Montez Ford ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Superstar Angelo Dawkins hyped his Street Profits tag team partner Montez Ford to potentially win the 2023 Elimination Chamber. Dawkins complimented Ford and asserted that he would dethrone Austin Theory to become the new United States Champion.

A few weeks ago on Monday Night RAW, Montez Ford defeated Elias to qualify for the men's chamber match. Austin Theory will defend his United States Title against Johnny Gargano, Ford, Damian Priest, Seth Rollins, and Bronson Reed at Elimination Chamber.

𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕋𝕖𝕫 @MontezFordWWE T-MINUS SIX DAYS UNTIL I WILL BE THE NEXT UNITED STATES CHAMPION, CAUSE I’M GOING HAM IN THE CHAMBER. WE SHALL CELEBRATE IN THE FIELDS, & I AM TWEETING IN ALL CAPS SO YOU KNOW HOW SERIOUS I AM & CAUSE I WANT RETWEETS DUH. T-MINUS SIX DAYS UNTIL I WILL BE THE NEXT UNITED STATES CHAMPION, CAUSE I’M GOING HAM IN THE CHAMBER. WE SHALL CELEBRATE IN THE FIELDS, & I AM TWEETING IN ALL CAPS SO YOU KNOW HOW SERIOUS I AM & CAUSE I WANT RETWEETS DUH. https://t.co/QDAj87RtV8

Even though Montez Ford punched his ticket to enter the chamber match, Angelo Dawkins could not do the same. He suffered an upset at the hands of Judgment Day member Damian Priest during the Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match during the February 6, 2023 edition of RAW.

However, Dawkins, with pure love and respect for the other half of The Street Profits, took to Twitter to send him wishes for the chamber match.

"GO BE GREAT FAM. AND NEWWWW!!! #eliminationchamber #uschampion," Angelo Dawkins wrote.

You can check out his tweet below:

It remains to be seen if the former RAW Tag Team Champion can dethrone Austin Theory for the coveted title.

Do you think The Street Profits are going to embark on a singles run in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes