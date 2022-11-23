Former Tag Team Champion is set to wrestle outside WWE in December

WWE's old policy didn't allow for its talent to compete outside of the promotion. However, the new regime has seemingly altered those policies, which is why Karl Anderson of The O.C. will be heading to NJPW in December.

It's been a few months since the new regime, which is run by Triple H, took the reins in the company. Several major changes have since been made to improve the product.

Along with this, previously released superstars have also made their way back into the promotion. Karl Anderson, NJPW's current Never Openweight Champion, re-signed with the company along with Luke Gallows.

The duo reunited with AJ Styles and reformed The O.C. However, Anderson still holds a championship belt in NJPW. In a rare move, Karl Anderson has announced that he and Luke Gallows will be heading back to Japan on December 14th, where Anderson will defend his title at NJPW's World Tag League finals.

Anderson recently spoke about the title and his upcoming defense in December. Check it out:

Anderson was supposed to defend the title in November but couldn't fulfill his commitments as he was in Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel.

What have the Good Brothers been doing after returning to WWE?

After weeks of vicious assaults by Finn Balor and The Judgment Day, AJ Styles decided to address the offer made by The Prince and his buddies. On an episode of WWE RAW, Styles seemingly agreed to join the stable and turn his back on the WWE Universe.

However, the Phenomenal One swerved the stable as the Good Brothers returned to the company and attacked The Judgment Day. Styles, Anderson, and Gallows reunited and reformed The O.C., then sent the heinous group away for a while.

The O.C. began a feud with The Judgment Day that lasted for weeks, but Styles and The Good Brothers wound up losing a six-man tag team match against Balor's crew at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. Through it all, they were unable to find an answer for Rhea Ripley, who helped her stable win.

A few weeks ago, Mia Yim returned to the company and attacked Rhea Ripley in support of The O.C. The two women are set to participate in WarGames while AJ Styles will go one-on-one against Finn Balor with the rest of the members in their respective corners.

