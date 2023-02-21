Former tag team champion suffers a massive upset at the hands of Bronson Reed on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed defeated former RAW Tag Team Champion Chad Gable on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

In a backstage segment between Adam Pearce and Chelsea Green, the Alpha Academy bumped into the WWE official. However, Reed walked up to them and questioned the team's pre-match preparations.

During the match, Chad Gable made a strong start, with him displaying an absolute showcase of this impressive strength. However, within a few moments, Bronson Reed knocked down his opponent on the red brand.

The contest continued with the duo exchanging strikes and Gable gaining control over the 34-year-old WWE star. The former RAW tag team champion delivered a diving headbutt to Reed and also received a massive clothesline.

However, Maxxine Dupri of the Maximum Male Model faction appeared at ringside to distract Otis. Not only that, but Dupri also handed the Alpha Academy member her card in case he wanted to be a part of the Maximum Male Model.

Since one-half of Alpha Academy was busy with Dupri, Chad Gable got distracted, and Bronson Reed took him out from behind and headed to the top rope for the Tsunami finisher for the win.

