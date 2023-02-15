Former tag team champion takes cheap shot at Roxanne Perez by siding with Jacy Jayne ahead of WWE show

Former Women's Tag Team Champion Cora Jade disparaged Roxanne Perez by siding with Jacy Jayne's recent betrayer ahead of WWE NXT.

At the 2023 Vengeance Day event, Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin failed to beat Roxanne Perez for the NXT women's title in a triple-threat contest.

Last week on the developmental brand, RAW Superstar Bayley invited Toxic Attraction members to her Ding Dong Hello show. As Jayne addressed the audience about the future of Toxic Attraction, she blindsided Dolin with a superkick, and the WWE Universe witnessed the two women violently parting ways.

Before tonight's show, Jayne took to Twitter to claim that since the end of Toxic Attraction, she would lead NXT.

Cora Jade responded to Jayne's tweet by referring to her own betrayal of Roxanne Perez a few months ago. Perez and Jade were former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, but the 22-year-old star turned her back on the champ.

Ahead of NXT, Jade claimed that Jacy Jayne should join forces with her. She also referred to their former friends as 'leeches'.

"Me and Jacy dropping pathetic leeches we once called "friends," Cora Jade wrote.

It remains to be seen if Cora Jade and Jayne will collaborate on the developmental brand. The WWE Universe would love to see the two women together on NXT.

