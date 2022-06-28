Former tag team champion teased as new Judgment Day member on RAW

After Rhea Ripley's injury announcement, Judgment Day has been slightly inactive in the build-up to Money in the Bank 2022. However, the stable teased a new member on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

It happened in a confrontation between Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and The Mysterios - the former SmackDown Tag Team Champions and the only father-son duo to win tag team titles in WWE history.

In a backstage segment on RAW, Priest and Balor encountered The Mysterios. The duo reminded Rey that his 20th anniversary was also coming, indicating that John Cena's anniversary celebration has overshadowed it.

In the process, the duo attempted to recruit Dominik Mysterio, putting an idea in his head about the direction that he needed to take:

The Mysterios had recently been feuding with Veer Mahan, and Rey eliminated him from the last chance Battle Royal at the beginning of RAW. The Mysterios vs. Judgment Day could be a new direction for both groups.

However, there were rumors by the end of 2021 that WWE was planning a break-up for the Mysterios. It could happen with The Judgment Day potentially recruiting the 25-year-old. But nothing is confirmed and fans will have to wait and see what happens next.

