Former three-time Women's Champion teases potential alliance with Bayley on WWE SmackDown

Bayley has been up against it over the past few weeks after all the members of Damage CTRL turned their backs on her on WWE SmackDown.

Bayley thought she had an ally in Dakota Kai, but this wasn't the case since she also betrayed her last week as part of the show.

Bayley was part of a sitdown interview this week on SmackDown where she talked about being able to adapt in WWE and how she would destroy Damage CTRL at WrestleMania. Her comments were being monitored by Naomi.

Bianca Belair then explained that she had made her bed and she needed to lie in it, but Naomi made it clear that none of what was happening felt right to her.

Belair made it clear that this was what Bayley deserved since she was the one who created Damage CTRL, and now they have turned on her, but Naomi clearly didn't feel the same way.

Could this be a potential tease of an alliance between Bayley and Naomi? Since Naomi wasn't there when Damage CTRL was wreaking havoc through SmackDown, she may be unaware of The Role Model's part in it.

