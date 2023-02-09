Former titleholder promises to make sure superstar does not last a full year in WWE

Zoey Stark promised to make sure Sol Ruca does not last a full year in WWE.

Zoey Stark has been on a whole other level ever since she turned on her former tag team partner Nikkita Lyons a couple of weeks ago.

Since then, she has been on a bit of a winning streak and has showcased a mean side to her. She recently passed on insulting comments at Indi Hartwell which resulted in a match between the two of them.

Despite winning the match, she assaulted Indi which caused Sol Ruca to step in to set up a match between the two of them this week on NXT.

Again, Stark was victorious and continued to assault Ruca. However, Stark's plans backfired as Ruca hit a Soul Snatcher on Stark.

Following the match, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reminded fans that Sol Ruca got signed to WWE less than 11 months ago. Stark caught wind of his tweet and promised that she will make sure Stark doesn't last a full year in WWE.

"11 months huh? I'll make sure she doesn't last a full year...you're welcome."

Nikkita Lyons recently broke character to praise her former WWE NXT tag team partner Zoey Stark

Zoey Stark recently debuted in the Royal Rumble match in the number 13 spot and did well for herself until she was eliminated by Sonya Deville.

Following the show, Starks' former tag team partner broke character by taking to Twitter to send out an appreciation tweet for her arch-rival.

"Although our friendship has fallen out, I’m still really happy for you. You have such passion and you work extremely hard. You deserve to be there," wrote Lyons.

Zoey Stark definitely has a bright future ahead of her if she continues on the path she is on. It will be interesting to see her grow in the next few years.

