Former titleholder refers to continuous disrespect in WWE

Former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Jacy Jayne recently referred to the continuous disrespect she has received in WWE.

A couple of weeks ago, Jacy Jayne shocked the wrestling world when she turned on her longtime tag team partner Gigi Dolin. The vicious attack that ensued on Dolin was dubbed the 'kick heard around the world' when Jayne kicked her head in during an episode of WWE NXT.

Since then, Jacy Jayne has been vocal about Gigi Dolin and hasn't held back. This also marked the start of Jayne's NXT career as a singles competitor.

Tonight on NXT, Jacy Jayne is set to have her first match on the developmental brand when she takes on Indi Hartwell. Prior to the match, WWE NXT posted an exclusive digital interview with Jayne.

During the interview, it was mentioned that Dolin wouldn't be at ringside for the former Toxic Attraction member's match. A visibly upset Jacy Jayne wondered why people were still talking about Gigi Dolin and insisted they start talking about her.

Following the interview, Jayne took to Twitter to say that people have been talking about her while also noting that the disrespect continues.

"Start talking about me? They’ve been talking about me. The disrespect continues," wrote Jacy Jayne.

It will be interesting to see how Jacy Jayne will fare in her first match since her breakup with Gigi Dolin.

