Former titleholder reveals an update on her injury and promises to break Gigi Dolin's face on a WWE show

Former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Jacy Jayne revealed that she suffered a separated shoulder at the hands of Gigi Dolin. She also vowed to break her former Toxic Attraction stablemate's face upon her WWE NXT return.

In a battle between former Toxic Attraction partners, Gigi Dolin defeated Jacy Jayne at NXT Roadblock 2023. The latter kicked off her solo career by betraying Dolin during an episode of NXT.

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Jayne was featured in a backstage interview segment with McKenzie Mitchell. During the segment, the former Toxic Attraction member was seen wearing an arm sling.

The 26-year-old recalled her heartbreaking loss to Gigi Dolin last week at NXT Roadblock and revealed that she separated her shoulder early in the match against Dolin.

She went on to say that Dolin purposefully injured her because she knew she couldn't beat Jacy Jayne at her best.

The former NXT Tag Team Women's Champion stated that she is not done with Dolin and that when she returns, she will break her heart and her face. It remains to be seen when Jacy Jayne will return to action.

