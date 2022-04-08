"You never know" - Former two-time champion teases potential return to WWE for a match against Charlotte Flair

Former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly, aka Barbie Blank, isn't ruling out the possibility of a match against Charlotte Flair. The Queen is the current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion and is fresh from a win over Ronda Rousey.

During WrestleMania 38 weekend, Blank caught up with WrestlingNews.co's Samira, and during the interview, the former Divas Champion quoted The Undertaker.

When asked about the possibility of a showdown against Flair at some point down the road, Blank said the following:

"You never know never say never like 'Taker said last night." (h/t: Wrestling News)

Watch Barbie Blank's interview below:

Since leaving WWE several years ago, Blank has appeared for the company on a few occasions. Her most recent WWE appearance was at the Royal Rumble 2022 premium live event.

On January 7, 2022, episode of WWE SmackDown, Blank was announced as one of the participants in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. In doing so, she would mark her third appearance as a surprise entrant.

At the Royal Rumble, Blank entered at #4 but was quickly eliminated by Sasha Banks.

Ronda Rousey recently reflected on her loss to Charlotte Flair

In the aftermath of WrestleMania 38, Ronda Rousey recently reflected on her loss to Charlotte Flair.

During a gaming live stream on Facebook, The Baddest Woman On The Planet noted how she had tapped Flair out during their match but the referee hadn't seen it.

Rousey also went on to label Flair a "cheater," stating:

"I'm all sore. I got screwed. I tapped out Charlotte and the ref didn't see it. I was trying to wake up the ref, Charlotte tried to ambush me from behind. What a world. Charlotte cheated. I should have been ready for a cheater. There should be no amount of cheating that can beat me, that's how good I have to be." (h/t: Fightful)

Due to the less than clean conclusion of their WrestleMania match, and due to the raw animosity between the two women, Flair and Rousey could very well cross paths once again in WWE down the road.

