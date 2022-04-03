Former UFC Heavyweight Champion takes a shot at Charlotte Flair for her controversial win over Ronda Rousey

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier has taken a shot at Charlotte Flair by claiming that she cheated to beat Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38.

On Night 1 of the show, Flair handed Rousey a shocking loss in a match that ended in a very controversial manner. In doing so, The Baddest Woman On The Planet suffered her third-ever loss in WWE.

Taking to Twitter, Cormier expressed his frustrations in regards to Rousey's loss, as he wrote the following:

"They cheated @RondaRousey!"

Check out Daniel Cormier's tweet in regards to Ronda Rousey's loss to Charlotte Flair:

Rousey herself is no stranger to Daniel Cormier and the world of mixed martial arts. During her time in the UFC, Rousey was a colleague of DC.

She is also a former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion, a title that she had defended on several occasions during her tenure with Dana White's organization. Rousey's final fight in the UFC was a loss to Amanda Nunes.

Before the loss to Nunes, the former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion was beaten by Holly Holm, who handed Rousey her first loss.

How did Charlotte Flair beat Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38?

The match between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey was full of controversy at WrestleMania 38. Initially, Rousey thought that she had beaten The Queen. However, referee Charles Robinson waved off a three-count in favor of Rousey, as Flair's foot was on the rope.

Eventually, Robinson was taken out of the match with a wicked bump. In the process, the match official also missed Flair tapping out Rousey, which would've declared her the winner of the match and the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

However, Flair then rallied back into the match and caught Rousey with a big boot to the face. The Queen kept Rousey down for the three-count and retained her title.

