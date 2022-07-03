Create
Former United States Champion Theory wins his first Money in the Bank ladder match

Theory was the youngest US Champion in WWE history!
Rosanne Raphael
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jul 03, 2022 10:00 AM IST

RAW star Theory won his first Money in the Bank ladder match.

Earlier in the night, the 24-year-old lost his United States title to Bobby Lashley. During Theory's reign, he was the youngest superstar to hold the US Title. He won the championship from Finn Balor on RAW in April this year.

At the start of the men's MITB ladder match, WWE official Adam Pearce announced the addition of an eighth member: Theory. The match featured former WWE Champions and prominent superstars like Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Omos, Riddle, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and Madcap Moss.

During the match, Theory faced the wrath of The Scottish Warrior and Sheamus, who tried to one-up the other. McIntyre used Sheamus' signature move, striking Theory between the ropes while The Celtic Warrior looked on. The Irish star then attempted to show his former foe how it's done.

Use @WWESheamus' signature move while he watches? That's a paddlin'.@DMcIntyreWWE #MITB https://t.co/tQKARYX9bc

The Scottish Warrior teased a potential win but was attacked by Butch while making his way up the ladder. Towards the end, Rollins made his way up but was RKO'd off the top by Riddle. With a seemingly empty ring in sight, Theory climbed up the ladder to win his first-ever Money in the Bank contract.

THEORY IS MR. #MITB!@_Theory1 wins!!! https://t.co/AXg3cn1fvt

While Theory lost and won on the same night, it's yet to be seen which WWE title he has his eyes set on and who he chooses as his next opponent.

Edited by Abhinav Singh
