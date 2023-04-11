Former Universal Champion admits to wrestling despite a serious injury on WWE RAW

WWE RAW had an extensive collection of problems, with superstars apparently almost missing the show due to travel issues and one superstar even wrestling despite a severe injury. The person in question is none other than Finn Balor.

This week's RAW was special in many ways, with Cody Rhodes issuing a challenge to Brock Lesnar for WWE Backlash, Trish Stratus turning on Becky Lynch, new women's tag team champions being crowned, and the arrival of Sami Zayn and Matt Riddle to protect Kevin Owens.

As it happens, a WWE Hall of Famer also lost a match this week on RAW, and his opponent wrestled despite serious injuries.

Rey Mysterio faced Finn Balor on RAW tonight after Dominik Mysterio refused to have a match against him after losing at WrestleMania. He was still there to provide a distraction when Balor needed it, though, which helped the former Universal Champion win.

After the win, Balor naturally celebrated. The Prince also shared on his social media that he won despite his severe injury in the Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania against Edge.

"I beat the ‘Hall of Famer’ reymysterio with 14 Staples STILL in my head! Tough SOB! #finn14staples"

He also provided an update saying that the 14 staples he'd needed after his injury were still in his head.

