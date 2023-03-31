Former Universal Champion comments on his recent return to WWE

After returning to WWE in September of last year, Braun Strowman has been a prominent member of SmackDown. The Monster Among Men shared his thoughts on returning to the company where he made a name for himself.

The World Wrestling Entertainment released the 7-foot-tall Monster in 2021. Since returning, Strowman has been presented as the true powerhouse he is. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet ahead of WrestleMania 39, the former Universal Champion reflected on his time spent away from the company:

"It feels great. It’s so good to be home. Like I said as much as the break was kinda needed, It was nice to have an opportunity to take a step back, to look at how amazing my life has been, all the opportunities that I’ve had, so many things that I did with WWE. But it was really an opportunity to see truly how blessed my life has become." From 0:30 to 0:53.

Check out the full interview below:

During his time spent in WWE, Braun Strowman has had many successful moments, from winning the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36 to being the victor of the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia.

Braun Strowman is ready to take on some of WWE's best tag teams

The SmackDown star is one of many performers who will compete this weekend on the Grandest Stage of Them All in a WrestleMania 39 showcase fatal-4-way tag team match.

Along with his teammate Ricochet, Strowman will be taking on top tag teams such as Alpha Academy, The Viking Raiders, and The Street Profits.

Which team are you rolling with? Get ready for the #WrestleMania Showcase Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match!Which team are you rolling with? Get ready for the #WrestleMania Showcase Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match! Which team are you rolling with? https://t.co/7TQ3OELcFU

All four teams will undoubtedly keep a close eye on the huge Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title match this weekend at WrestleMania 39. The Usos will defend their gold against the team of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

