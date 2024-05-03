Former Universal Champion discloses a conversation he had with WWE Legend 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin

Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman has recounted a conversation he had with WWE Hall of Famer 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin during his hiatus.

The Monster of All Monsters was out of action for nearly a year due to an injury. He underwent neck fusion surgery and made his full return to the company on this week's episode of RAW. He told Chris Van Vliet in a recent interview that he called Stone Cold Steve Austin and asked him for help because The Rattlesnake suffered a similar injury over two and a half decades ago.

Braun Strowman said that his injury was very severe, but having a conversation with the legendary WWE star was a very big breath of fresh air for him.

“So I didn’t know. I come to find out, I didn’t know I had stenosis to the spine. So stenosis of the spine, yeah, it’s basically where it’s tightened around your spinal column. So I only had nine millimetres of clearance around my spine between my C4 and C5 vertebrae. I didn’t know that and I got hit wrong during a match and my head whipped back... So I called Stone Cold, because I know Stone Cold went through something like this, because come to find out his injury was almost exactly like mine, it was just a little bit more severe," said Strowman.

He added:

"So he had stenosis in his spine when he got the Piledriver. And it pinched his spine and it pushed all the fluid out of his spine and bruised and he was actually paralysed from the neck down for like 30 seconds. So having him talk to me and kind of almost giving me the proverbial it’s gonna be okay, it was a very big breath of fresh air. Because like I said, I didn’t know what was going on. And WWE takes unbelievable care of their talent," added Strowman.

Braun Strowman returned on WWE RAW and saved Jey Uso

On Monday Night RAW this week, Logan Paul and IshowSpeed announced the picks for round 4 of the 2024 WWE Draft. They announced that The Monster of All Monsters was drafted to the red brand. After that, Logan Paul and The Judgment Day got into a brawl with Jey Uso, which led to Braun Strowman making his surprise return to WWE.

He sent Finn Balor crashing into the mat with a chokeslam and tried to go after the United States Champion but the latter got away. Strowman then confronted Patrick Mahomes who was in the crowd. However, Jey Uso stopped him from doing anything crazy.

