Former Universal Champion explains why Gunther's IC Title run is more impressive than Roman Reigns' world title reign

Multi-time Champion Kevin Owens has compared Gunther's history-making reign as Intercontinental Champion to Roman Reigns' run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The Tribal Chief and The Ring General have been champions for more than a year now. They've both made history and accomplished huge milestones while holding the gold. The Imperium leader became the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time last year, while The Bloodline member reached a huge milestone as world champion.

Kevin Owens explained in a recent interview with theaminshow that Gunther's IC Championship run might be more impressive than Roman Reigns' because The Ring General is on TV more frequently and defends his title more.

"The obvious possibility (for something major happening at WrestleMania 40) would be Cody Rhodes finally beating Roman Reigns for the title. However, I feel like there’s another pretty serious moment that could go down. GUNTHER’s been on a run of a lifetime. Pretty much, to me, probably as impressive or maybe even more impressive than Roman Reigns’ title reign because GUNTHER has been there every week defending the title and this is no slight on Roman at all," said Owens.

He added:

"I’m just saying in terms of sheer defense. GUNTHER’s really doing something special with his title so whoever challenges him at WrestleMania, if they were to walk out with the Intercontinental Title, that’s a huge moment on its own I think." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Roman Reigns and Gunther's record title reigns could potentially come to an end at WrestleMania 40

WWE announced on RAW this past Monday night that a Gauntlet Match will take place on the red brand next week to determine who will challenge Gunther for the coveted Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40.

The Tribal Chief will go one-on-one with Cody Rhodes at the event for the second time in a row.

Reigns and Gunther both had dominant runs as champions. However, there's still a chance that they could lose their belts at The Grandest Stage of Them All. This means Cody would finally finish his story while Gunther would suffer his first pinfall/submission loss.

Which WWE Superstar do you think will win the Gauntlet Match? Sound off!

